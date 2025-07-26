Israel makes Islam, Arabic studies mandatory for intel officers: Here’s why

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has announced sweeping changes to its intelligence training, making Arabic language and Islamic Studies mandatory for all its officers in the wing.
The changes come in response to an intelligence failure that occurred around October 7, 2023, the IDF confirmed to Jewish News Syndicate.
The long-term goal is for future commanders to be fluent in Arabic and well-versed in Islamic culture, significantly strengthening their analytical capabilities — instilling in them ‘doubt and deep observation,’ as per officials.
“We cannot turn the soldiers and officers of the Intelligence Division into Arab children who grew up in the village, but through studying the language and culture, we can instill in them doubt and deep observation,” a senior Israeli intelligence official said, reported JNS.
According to The Jerusalem Post, the Islamic intelligence research staff will now be expected to attain proficiency in Arabic as part of their basic training.
Previously, training in Arabic language and Islamic Studies was not compulsory for intelligence units, and was largely limited to translators or field operatives.
According to a research article by Taylor and Francis titled ‘Military intelligence and the securitization of Arabic proficiency in Israel: the limits of influence and the curse of unintended consequences,' in 1986, a military-led unit was formed to promote Arabic instruction in schools, but it was dissolved in 2001 amid budget cuts.
