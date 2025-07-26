Israel makes Islam, Arabic studies mandatory for intel officers: Here’s why

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has announced sweeping changes to its intelligence training, making Arabic language and Islamic Studies mandatory for all its officers in the wing.

The changes come in response to an intelligence failure that occurred around October 7, 2023, the IDF confirmed to Jewish News Syndicate.

Why the change The long-term goal is for future commanders to be fluent in Arabic and well-versed in Islamic culture, significantly strengthening their analytical capabilities — instilling in them ‘doubt and deep observation,’ as per officials.

“We cannot turn the soldiers and officers of the Intelligence Division into Arab children who grew up in the village, but through studying the language and culture, we can instill in them doubt and deep observation,” a senior Israeli intelligence official said, reported JNS.

Arabic and Islamic Studies training compulsory – Key Highlights According to The Jerusalem Post, the Islamic intelligence research staff will now be expected to attain proficiency in Arabic as part of their basic training.

This is the first time that soldiers in technical and cyber roles will undergo training in Arabic and Islamic Studies.

By the end of next year, 100 per cent of AMAN (the Hebrew acronym for Israel's Military Intelligence Directorate) personnel will be trained in Islamic Studies and 50 per cent of them will undergo Arabic language training.

The Tel-M section, which promoted Arabic and Middle Eastern studies in Israeli schools and was closed six years ago, will be revived under Unit 8200 of the Israel military intelligence.

The change has been ordered by AMAN chief - Major General Shlomi Binder.

The new courses will also focus on the Houthi and Iraqi Arabic dialects, addressing operational challenges in understanding regional communications. Teachers from relevant backgrounds have been recruited to ensure authentic instruction of the same, reported JNS. What was the situation before? Previously, training in Arabic language and Islamic Studies was not compulsory for intelligence units, and was largely limited to translators or field operatives.

