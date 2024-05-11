Hello User
Israel May Have Violated International Law, US Report Says

Bloomberg

The Biden administration said Israel may have used US weapons in its war against Hamas in ways that are “inconsistent” with its obligations under international law, stepping up criticism of a key ally.

The Biden administration said Israel may have used US weapons in its war against Hamas in ways that are “inconsistent" with its obligations under international law, stepping up criticism of a key ally.

The highly anticipated State Department report stopped short of declaring that Israel had broken international obligations in ways that would have forced a pause on the supply of US weapons and ammunition.

It’s “reasonable to assess" that US weapons “have been used by Israeli security forces since October 7 in instances inconsistent with its IHL obligations or with established best practices for mitigating civilian harm," the department said in the report, using an abbreviation for international humanitarian law.

“The nature of the conflict in Gaza makes it difficult to assess or reach conclusive findings on individual incidents," it added.

The findings were included in a report that was sent to Congress Friday. Some Democratic legislators have pressed the Biden administration to suspend shipments of military aid to Israel over its handling of the war.

The report comes after the White House in February ordered the Secretary of State to get “credible and reliable" assurances from countries receiving weapons from the US, including Israel, that they’re being used “in a manner consistent" with international humanitarian and human rights law.

President Joe Biden around that same time had blasted Israel’s Gaza campaign as “over the top." That criticism has grown, particularly over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s threat to expand operations in Rafah, where about 1 million Palestinians are sheltering.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

