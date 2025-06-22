Israel military launches fresh strikes, this time on Iran's Bandar Abbas, targets drone storage and weapons facility

The Israeli military has claimed it has launched a fresh wave of strikes against Iran's Bandar Abbas, this time targeting its drone storage and weapons facilities.

Israel deep-targeting drone facilities inside Iran Israeli forces are "currently striking UAV storage facilities and a weapons facility in southwestern Iran in the area of Bandar Abbas", a military statement said, according to AFP.

Interestingly, this is a new wave of strikes in the ongoing conflict, soon after Turkish President Erdogan met with the Iranian foreign minister.

Iran's Tasnim news agency has stated that the nation's air defences were active in the country's south after detecting Israeli enemy aircraft. The defense systems responded in regions like Bandar Lengeh and Bandar Abbas after the Israeli incursion.

Israel seeks swift action on Iran, does not want to wait two weeks Israel is also seeking swift and strict action against Iran, as informed by Israeli officials to the Donald Trump administration, according to a Reuters report.

The Reuters report reads, "The two sources familiar with the matter said Israel had communicated their concerns to Trump administration officials on Thursday in what they described as a tense phone call."

The officials from Israel did not wish to wait for the two weeks that US President Trump had given Iran to deliberate on its nuclear weapons programme. The participants on the call included Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Israel Katz, and military chief Eyal Zamir, according to a security source, reports Reuters.

Amid the US President giving Iran time to think on its nuclear program and come back with a proposal for Washington, the United States has already deployed military resources, specifically, B-2 bombers to Guam. Although the reason for this deployment is exactly not known, there are chances that it could be related to the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict.