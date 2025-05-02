Israel military strikes near Syria's presidential palace in Damascus over Druze violence

Israel's air force carried out a strike near Syria’s presidential palace early Friday, just hours after warning Syrian authorities against advancing toward Druze-populated villages in the south, the Associated Press reported.

Advertisement

As reported by the AP, the attack followed several days of intense fighting between pro-government forces and Druze fighters near Damascus, which resulted in dozens of casualties.

Friday’s Israeli airstrike near Syria’s presidential palace marked the second such attack on Syrian territory this week, signaling a strong message to the country’s newly formed leadership, now dominated by Islamist factions led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, as reported by the Associated Press.

The strike came a day after Syria’s top Druze spiritual authority, Sheikh Hikmat Al-Hijri, condemned the Syrian government’s actions, describing its offensive against the Druze community as an “unjustified genocidal attack.”

Advertisement

The Israeli army said that fighter jets struck adjacent to the area of the Palace of President Hussein al-Sharaa in Damascus. Its statement gave no further details.

Read More

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said the strike was a message to Syrian leaders. “This is a clear message to the Syrian regime. We will not allow a withdrawal of forces from south of Damascus and any danger to the Druze community,” their joint statement said.

Pro-government Syrian media outlets said the strike hit close to the People’s Palace on a hill overlooking the city.

The clashes broke out around midnight Monday after an audio clip circulated on social media of a man criticizing Islam’s Prophet Muhammad. The audio was attributed to a Druze cleric. But cleric Marwan Kiwan said in a video posted on social media that he was not responsible for the audio, which angered many Sunni Muslims. Advertisement

Also Read: Saudi Arabia and Qatar to pay back Syrias debt to the World Bank

Syria’s Information Ministry reported that 11 security personnel were killed in two separate attacks, while the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights stated that 56 people—including local fighters and security forces—died in clashes in Sahnaya and the Druze-majority suburb of Jaramana near Damascus, AP reported.

The Druze community, a religious minority that emerged in the 10th century as an offshoot of Ismaili Shiite Islam, has deep roots in Syria. Over half of the global Druze population—estimated at around 1 million—reside in Syria, primarily in the southern Sweida province and areas around Damascus, AP reported.

This is a clear message to the Syrian regime. We will not allow a withdrawal of forces from south of Damascus and any danger to the Druze community.

Notable Druze populations also live in Lebanon and Israel, including in the Golan Heights, a region seized by Israel from Syria in the 1967 Mideast War and annexed in 1981. Advertisement

(With inputs from Associated Press)