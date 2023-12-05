Israel mulls flooding Gaza tunnels with seawater amid war with Hamas. Why is this catastrophic for Palestinians?
Israel has assembled a large system of pumps that may be used to flood tunnels used by militant group Hamas under the Gaza strip in a bid to drive out fighters.
Benjamin Netanyahu's Israel has resumed bombing Gaza, intensifying ground offensive in southern Gaza after the failure of further truce talks wityh Hamas fighters. While Israel has killed almost 800 Palestinians civilians in a bid to ‘eliminate’ Hamas, reports have now suggested that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) plans to flood the tunnel network of Gaza, allegedly used by Hamas.