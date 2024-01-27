'Israel must take immediate…': Top quotes from ICJ verdict on Gaza genocide case filed by South Africa
The International Court of Justice has asked Israel to prevent genocidal acts amid its war in Gaza. The court concluded it has prima facie jurisdiction to entertain the case and ruled in favour of its request for provisional measures against Israel.
The International Court of Justice has asked Israel to prevent genocidal acts amid its war in Gaza. It however stopped short of calling for a ceasefire in the ongoing case filed by South Africa.
