The International Court of Justice has asked Israel to prevent genocidal acts amid its war in Gaza. It however stopped short of calling for a ceasefire in the ongoing case filed by South Africa. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“At least some of the acts and omissions committed by Israel in Gaza appear to be capable of falling within the provisions of the genocide convention. In light of the following, the court concludes it has prima facie jurisdiction to entertain the case on the basis of Article 9 of the Genocide Convention.....The court cannot accede to Israel's request that it not entertain the application," said Judge Joan E Donoghue.

While an ICJ verdict is legally binding, it is difficult to enforce. Legal experts also said it could take years for a final ruling on whether Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinians. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are some highlights from the verdict: “At least some of the acts and omissions alleged by South Africa to have been committed by Israel in Gaza appear to be capable of falling within the provisions of the (Genocide) Convention," Donoghue said.

The Court said that South Africa had standing in its case and ruled in favour of its request for provisional measures against Israel. It said the court “cannot accede to Israel's request that it not entertain the application".

Judges at The Hague determined that Palestinians were a protected group under the Genocide Convention. It noted that ‘at least some of the rights claimed by South Africa and for which it is seeking protection are plausible’ and highlighted the right of Palestinians in Gaza to be protected from genocide'.

Israel has been ordered to take measures to ensure its military does not indulge in genocidal acts and prosecute the incitement of such behaviour. The ICJ also demand Israel take measures to punish public solicitations to genocide.

The ICJ also asked Israel to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.

The Benjamin Netanyahu-led nation has been asked to report back to the ICJ within a month. The UN body also demanded that the country preserve evidence of actions impacting the Genocide Convention. (With inputs from agencies)

