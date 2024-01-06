Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu had reportedly planned to employ American advocate Alan Dershowitz's skills to defend Tel Aviv in the International Court of Justice (ICJ), against a case alleging genocide brought forth by South Africa . The advocate famous for his notorious clientele, was Netanyahu's choice the ICJ court, next week. However, court documents that were unsealed in the sexual offender Jeffrey Epstein case on Wednesday, names Alan Dershowitz as a sexual offender.

The court documents says “Epstein forced then-minor Jane Doe #3 to have sexual relations with was former Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz, a close friend of Epstein's and a well-known criminal defense attorney. Epstein required Jane Doe #3 to have sexual relations with Alan Dershowitz on numerous occasions while she was a minor, not only in Florida but also on private planes, in New York, New Mexico, and the US Virgin Islands."

Alan Dershowitz claimed fame after serving as OJ Simpson’s defence attorney in a famous 1994 case. Simpson was acquitted of the murder of his wife and her friend in a lengthy and internationally publicised trial, but was found liable for the killings three years later in a civil suit instigated by the victims’ families.

Alan Dershowitz also famously defended late financier and sexual abuser Jeffrey Epstein, convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein, and the impeached former US President Donald Trump.

On Thursday, Alan Dershowitz told The Harvard Crimson that he has been “defending Israel for more than half a century," adding that he “will continue to defend Israel when it is right."

Alan Dershowitz had condemned feminist groups for attacking him for his Epstein association while they supposedly ignored the actions of Hamas terrorists in the Middle East, NBC Montana reported.

“They are quiet. They are silent. The incredible hypocrisy of the Me Too movement. Me Too except if you’re a Jew," the report quoted.

South Africa accused Israel of genocide against Palestinians in a case filed with the International Court of Justice on 29 December. South Africa is also appealing to the court to issue an order for Israel to immediately suspend its military campaign in Gaza.

The International Court of Justice announced it has scheduled public hearings on legal proceedings initiated by South Africa against what Pretoria claims is Israeli "genocide" against the Palestinians in Gaza.

The hearings will be held at the ICJ headquarters in The Hague on January 11 and 12, the court announced on social media.

Israeli officials will appear before the court to contest the South African accusations. Israel has historically boycotted the ICJ saying it lacks jurisdiction and accusing the court of being politicised.

