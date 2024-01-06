Israel's choice for genocide defence at ICJ, Alan Dershowitz, accused of ‘raping minor’ in Epstein documents
Alan Dershowitz, the attorney famous for defending clients like OJ Simpson and Jeffrey Epstein, was reportedly selected by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to represent Israel in the International Court of Justice against allegations of genocide.
Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu had reportedly planned to employ American advocate Alan Dershowitz's skills to defend Tel Aviv in the International Court of Justice (ICJ), against a case alleging genocide brought forth by South Africa. The advocate famous for his notorious clientele, was Netanyahu's choice the ICJ court, next week. However, court documents that were unsealed in the sexual offender Jeffrey Epstein case on Wednesday, names Alan Dershowitz as a sexual offender.