Netanyahu's party mounts pressure on him to halt judicial overhaul, protests continue for 12th week2 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 08:14 PM IST
Dissent from the premier's own party and cabinet has compounded months of unprecedented mass protests by Israelis who fear the package of reforms could endanger court independence.
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu-led government found itself on a controversial position, as the massive protests in the country continued for the 12th week. Israel's defense minister Yoav Gallant has called upon the government to stop the controversial judicial overhaul legislation.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×