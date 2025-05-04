Netanyahu vows continued action after Houthi missile strikes near Ben Gurion airport: ‘There will be many bangs’

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged ongoing military action against Yemen’s Houthi militants, following a rare and serious missile strike that landed near Israel’s main international airport on Sunday.

"We have acted against them in the past and we will act in the future, but I cannot go into detail (...) it will not happen in one bang, but there will be many bangs," Netanyahu said in a video posted on Telegram, reported AFP.

“It’s not one-time and done,” Netanyahu said, adding that Israeli strikes against the Houthis are being carried out in coordination with the United States.

Missile evades defense, hits near airport The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the missile was launched from Yemen and bypassed Israel’s aerial defenses.

“Several attempts were made to intercept the missile,” the IDF said. “A hit was identified in the area of Ben Gurion Airport.”

Following the strike, flights and train services to and from the airport and into Jerusalem were temporarily suspended. Emergency services treated eight people, including one man in his 50s with moderate injuries. Others suffered minor wounds or anxiety-related symptoms.

Gallant warns of harsh retaliation Defense Minister Yoav Gallant issued a stark warning in response. “We will hit back sevenfold at anyone who hurts us,” Gallant said, signaling a potential intensification of Israel’s military posture toward the Houthis.

Houthi militants claim attack, Issue airspace warning The Houthis, who have received backing from Iran and control parts of Yemen, claimed responsibility for the ballistic missile launch.

A Houthi military spokesperson said the strike was in "solidarity with Palestinians" and warned commercial airlines against flying into Israeli airspace.

Global airlines suspend flights to Israel The attack triggered fresh travel disruptions. Wizz Air halted flights until Tuesday morning.

Lufthansa Group airlines, including Swiss, Austrian, and Brussels Airlines, paused operations through May 6.

Air India also suspended flights until May 6. British Airways extended its suspension until May 7, according to AFP.