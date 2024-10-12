Israel observes Yom Kippur amid Lebanon strikes, Hezbollah issues warning to Jews: 10 points

  • As the war between Israel and Hamas' ally Hezbollah Lebanon intensifies, here's a list of 10 things that have happened in the past 24 hours

Livemint
Updated12 Oct 2024, 11:31 AM IST
Flames and smoke rise from an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon
Flames and smoke rise from an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon(AP)

Jews in Israel have started observing the Yom Kippur fast – the Jewish Day of Atonement and the holiest day of the Jewish calendar – amid the airstrike being allegedly carried out by Lebanon. According to the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), two UAVs were identified crossing from Lebanon into central Israel. A hit on a civilian building was identified and one UAV was intercepted.

In a post on X, IDF stated, “Since the beginning of the Yom Kippur fast, multiple rocket launches have been identified from Lebanon. A short while ago, two UAVs were identified crossing from Lebanon into central Israel. The UAVs were monitored from the moment they crossed the Lebanese border. A hit on a civilian building was identified and one UAV was intercepted.”

Meanwhile, Hezbollah has warned the Israelis to stay away from Army sites in the residential areas in the north. As the war between Israel and Hamas' ally Hezbollah Lebanon intensifies, here's a list of 10 things that have happened in the past 24 hours:

  1. Israel shut down late on Friday afternoon for Yom Kippur amid the alleged Lebanon airstrikes. This is the first time since 1973 that Israel is engaged in an active war on the Holy Day.
  2. Over 120 rockets were fired at Israel in the first hours of the holiday, sending the Israeli Army in huddle.
  3. While most rockets were intercepted, several rockets fell in open areas and caused fire. There were no reports of injuries or deaths.
  4. Special alert systems were placed to warn the people amid near-constant rocket fire and ongoing tensions with Iran.
  5. Currently, Israeli troops are fighting in the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon.
  6. Lebanese militant group Hezbollah issued a warning to Israelis, advising them to avoid Israeli military sites located in residential areas in the northern region of the country.
  7. Meanwhile, the United Nations peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon said new explosions hit its headquarters, injuring two peacekeepers a day after Israeli forces targeted the same position and struck central Beirut.
  8. After scattered strikes, Israel has escalated its campaign against Hezbollah with heavy airstrikes across Lebanon and a ground invasion at the border.
  9. Israel is now at war with Hamas in Gaza and Hamas' ally Hezbollah in Lebanon.
  10. Israel’s offensive in Gaza has killed over 42,000 Palestinians, displacing 90 per cent of the population.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Oct 2024, 11:31 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldIsrael observes Yom Kippur amid Lebanon strikes, Hezbollah issues warning to Jews: 10 points

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    211.00
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    23.25 (12.38%)

    Tata Steel share price

    160.70
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1.05 (0.66%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,174.25
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -9.5 (-0.8%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    130.10
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    0.7 (0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Cummins India share price

    3,611.75
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -169.6 (-4.49%)

    Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

    547.85
    03:59 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -19.35 (-3.41%)

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    1,081.40
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -38 (-3.39%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,146.15
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -37.65 (-3.18%)
    More from Top Losers

    Nippon Life share price

    700.85
    03:53 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    59.15 (9.22%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    81.44
    03:52 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    5.16 (6.76%)

    Sonata Software share price

    608.50
    03:42 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    36.1 (6.31%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    790.10
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    45.85 (6.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,425.00780.00
      Chennai
      77,431.00780.00
      Delhi
      77,583.00780.00
      Kolkata
      77,435.00780.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.