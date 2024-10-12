Israel observes Yom Kippur amid Lebanon strikes, Hezbollah issues warning to Jews: 10 points

Jews in Israel have started observing the Yom Kippur fast – the Jewish Day of Atonement and the holiest day of the Jewish calendar – amid the airstrike being allegedly carried out by Lebanon. According to the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), two UAVs were identified crossing from Lebanon into central Israel. A hit on a civilian building was identified and one UAV was intercepted.

In a post on X, IDF stated, “Since the beginning of the Yom Kippur fast, multiple rocket launches have been identified from Lebanon. A short while ago, two UAVs were identified crossing from Lebanon into central Israel. The UAVs were monitored from the moment they crossed the Lebanese border. A hit on a civilian building was identified and one UAV was intercepted.”

Meanwhile, Hezbollah has warned the Israelis to stay away from Army sites in the residential areas in the north. As the war between Israel and Hamas' ally Hezbollah Lebanon intensifies, here's a list of 10 things that have happened in the past 24 hours: