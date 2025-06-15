Mint Explainer: From regional stability to India's IMEC, the unintended costs of Israel's Rising Lion
Elizabeth Roche 5 min read 15 Jun 2025, 07:18 PM IST
The latest armed conflict between Israel and Iran is the most significant showdown between the two West Asian archrivals in decades.
On 13 June, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion that targeted nuclear sites across Iran and killed several senior military commanders. Among the killed were General Mohammad Bagheri, who oversaw the Islamic Republic's armed forces; General Hossein Salami, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps; and General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, who ran the country's ballistic missile programme.
