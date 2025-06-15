Most of the time, India has taken its cue from Gulf Arab states while reacting to complex situations in the region, including the plight of the Palestinians. “As of now, India is looking at events in the region through the lens of its close relations with Israel. The almost paralysed reaction of Gulf countries towards the Gaza war and its severe impact on the Palestinians, and the Gulf’s fear of Iran’s role in the region, have convinced India even more that it is following the right policy," Tirumurti said.