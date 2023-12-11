Israeli airstrikes destroyed 40% houses in Gaza in war with Hamas, analysts flag ‘domicide’. Explained
Although Gaza has been damaged in previous conflicts and rebuilt, largely with money from the Gulf states, the current scale of the devastation is of a different order.
Northern Gaza has been destroyed. Incessant bombing, airstrikes by Benjamin Netanyahu's Israel has left nothing but rubble in place of Palestinian people's homes. According to reports, about one-third of Gaza is now destroyed, or un-inhabitable. International analysts have termed this ‘domicide’ - the mass destruction of dwellings to make the territory uninhabitable.