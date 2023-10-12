Amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine war, the Israel Defence Force on 12 October said they launched airstrikes against the Palestinian terror group's elite commando wing, the Nukhba force. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The specialist unit, an elite faction of the terrorist organization Hamas, was on the ground when Hamas infiltrated southern Israel on Saturday and launched the bloodiest attack on Israel.

What is the Nukhba force? The group, which derived its name from 'Al-Nukhba' which means 'elite' in Arabic, is an elite force ranked among the top militants selected by senior Hamas leadership. The commandos also protect the senior Hamas leadership.

These terrorists are designated to execute acts of terrorism including ambushes, incursions, offensives, and tunnel infiltrations. They are experts in using anti-tank missiles, rockets, and snipers. They are part of the premier fighting unit within the ranks of Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, which is Hamas's military wing.

According to a statement released by the Israeli army, "The Nukhba elite forces consist of terrorists selected by senior Hamas operatives, designated to carry out terrorist attacks such as ambushes, raids, assaults, infiltration through terror tunnels, as well as anti-tank missile, rocket, and sniper fire."

Network of tunnels: On Thursday, Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson Jonathan Conricus said that stretching from Gaza City to other areas of the Gaza Strip, Hamas has constructed a network of underground tunnels since the Palestinian group took control of the region in 2007.

Adding more IDF spokesperson said these tunnels are now being used by Hamas operatives, including the Nukhba force, to launch strikes.

Ground invasion: Apart from Conricus, Israeli army spokesman Richard Hecht said, as reported by NDTV, that the forces are ready to launch a ground invasion in the war with Hamas. "This has not been decided yet... but we are preparing for a ground maneuver if it is decided," adding, "Right now we are focused on taking out their senior leadership."

Death toll: Since Saturday, according to Gaza's health ministry, the attack has killed at least 900 people and wounded 4,600. While the Israeli death toll reached 1,300, Reuters quoted public broadcaster Kan.

With agency inputs.

