Amid Israel's declared a 'state of war' after Hamas, a Palestinian militant organization, launched an unprecedented attack on Israel, Hamas has published images showing the infiltration of terrorists into Israel and an IDF post on the Gaza border. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the images, Hamas militants can be seen infiltrating Israel's IDF post on the Gaza border, riding on tanks and bikes, with guns.

Here are the images: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Hamas -- Palestinian militant group that controls the Gaza Strip, released a video on Saturday showing its fighters had captured three men dressed in civilian clothes.

"Scenes of Al-Qassam Brigades capturing several enemy soldiers in the battle of Al-Aqsa Flood," news agency AFP quoted said a sentence appearing on a black background at the start of the video.

Signs in Hebrew in the background suggested the footage was filmed on the Israeli side of the Erez crossing between Israel and the Gaza Strip. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from this, videos also show the bodies of several people in military fatigues and dead motorists and passengers on a highway.

Here are a few videos: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘In defense of Al-Aqsa’ The Palestinian militant organization Hamas has claimed to have 'captured' civilians and soldiers during their infiltration into Israel. In a statement, the Hamas commander has said that it launched attacks on the Israeli territory ‘in defense of Al-Aqsa’stormed by Israeli settlers a few days ago.

According to Israel's Magen David Adom emergency medical services, 22 people were shot dead in the country, when Palestinian militants crossed from the Gaza Strip. Also, Hamas militants fired nearly 5,000 rockets towards Israel, which hit back with air strikes. The death toll from the Palestinian militant group’s attack is likely to rise.

Israel declares 'War': PM Benjamin Netanyahu, in his first address since the Hamas attack, vowed retaliation and declared a “state of war". Netanyahu has also noted that Hamas has made a “grave" mistake by attacking Israel. “Citizens of Israel, we are at war. The enemy will pay an unprecedented price. We will win this war," PM Netanyahu said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a massive retaliation, the defense forces of Israel have started to strike the Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip. The counteroffensive has been named Operation ‘Iron Swords’. “In response to the barrages of rockets launched by Hamas from Gaza at Israel, the IDF is currently striking Hamas targets in Gaza," the Israel Defense Forces said.

It is to be known that since 2007, Israel has imposed a crippling blockade on Gaza 2007 after Hamas took control of it and the army has since fought multiple wars against militants.

With agency inputs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!