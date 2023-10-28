Israel-Gaza war news: The Embassy of Israel in India on Saturday shared a video on microblogging site ‘X’ which showed two women releasing 229 blue and white balloons as part of the "Balloons of Hope: Bring the Hostages Home" campaign. The embassy said that the balloons were a display of solidarity with the families of those held hostage by Hamas since the October 7 assault.

These balloons serve as a symbol of the fervent wish for the safe return of the hostages, the Embassy said. Watch video here:

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Saturday said it had killed Rateb Abu Sahiban, the commander of Hamas' naval forces within the Gaza City Brigade, in a targeted overnight airstrike.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, IDF Spokesman, has stated that the military is "advancing through the stages of the war" in Gaza, with ground forces actively conducting operations in the Gaza Strip.

"Infantry, armoured, engineering and artillery forces are participating in the activity, accompanied by heavy (air) fire," he says, adding, "The forces are still on the ground and continue the fighting."

India abstains from voting in UN on Gaza resolution

India has abstained in the UN General Assembly on a resolution that called for an immediate humanitarian truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict leading to a cessation of hostilities.

The move by India triggered reactions from Opposition parties.

Reacting to this, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said there was "total confusion" in the approach of the Narendra Modi government to the Palestine issue.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asserted that the move goes against everything the country has stood for. Priyanka Gandhi quoted Mahatma Gandhi's "an eye for an eye makes the whole world blind" to drive home her point.

"I am shocked and ashamed that our country has abstained from voting for a ceasefire in Gaza," Priyanka Gandhi said.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said it is "shocking" that India abstained from the UN General Assembly resolution on the Israel-Hamas conflict and termed the abstention as "an inconsistent foreign policy" of the country.

The Hyderabad MP said, "@narendramodi condemned the Hamas attack but couldn’t agree to a UN resolution seeking a truce. He spoke to the Jordanian King a few days ago, but abstained on a resolution that was introduced by Jordan. It is an inconsistent foreign policy," he said in the message.

"It is SHOCKING that @narendramodi govt abstained on the @UN resolution for a humanitarian truce & protection of civilian lives", Owaisi added.

