Amid the escalating war between Israel and Palestine, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel Prime Minister, has vowed to turn all known hideouts of the militant outfit into "rubble". He also urged all Gaza residents to leave stating that they would take all possible steps to destroy Hamas's capabilities.

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) are going community by community, house by house, and are "restoring control by clearing the terrorists out of the last communities". Taking to his official handle on social media platform X, Netanyahu posted, "The IDF will immediately use all its strength to destroy Hamas's capabilities. We will destroy them and we will forcefully avenge this dark day that they have forced on the State of Israel and its citizens. As Bialik wrote: 'Revenge for the blood of a little child has yet been devised by Satan'." "All of the places which Hamas is deployed, hiding and operating in, that wicked city, we will turn them into rubble. I say to the residents of Gaza: Leave now because we will operate forcefully everywhere," he added.

In a major upheaval Hamas terror group launched a "surprise attack" in southern and central Israel. The death toll from the attack on Israel went past 300, local media reports stated. It is expected to mount further.

As many as 1,590 people were wounded, many seriously. Several civilians as well as IDF soldiers are believed to have been abducted and brought to Gaza, The Times of Israel reported

"At this hour, the IDF is clearing the terrorists out of the last communities. They are going community by community, house by house, and are restoring our control. I embrace and send heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families whose loved ones were murdered today in cold blood and endless brutality," Netanyahu said.

On Saturday around 6:30 am (local time), rocket attacks from Gaza hit Tel Aviv, Rehovot, Gedera, and Ashkelon in Israel. Subsequently, Hamas militants entered Israel from Gaza, causing chaos in Israeli towns.

