Israel-Palestine Conflict Live: Palestinian militants on Saturday fired more than 5,000 rockets from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, in which four persons lost their lives and several others injured, setting off air raid sirens across the country and raising the likelihood of a new round of heavy fighting. The early morning barrage lasted more than 30 minutes. Its sound could be heard in Haza and sirens wailed as far away as Tel Aviv.
The French Embassy in Israel on Saturday condemned attacks by the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas on Israel, describing them as "inadmissible terrorist attacks".
"Horrified by the developments coming from the south of the country. These terrorist attacks are inadmissible and must be condemned by everyone. We stand side by side alongside Israel and Israelis," the French Embassy wrote on social media platform X, previously known as Twitter.
Israel's defense minister announced that the Hamas militant group has started a war against Israel and pledged that "Israel will win."
Following a security cabinet meeting at the Israeli military headquarters in Tel Aviv, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned that Hamas “made a grave mistake" in launching barrages of rockets into southern and central Israel in its surprise morning attack.
Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu will reportedly order an Official Declaration of War against Hamas and the other Palestinian Groups who are assisting in todays Attack during the Cabinet Meeting today at 13:00, according to media report.
The toll in the Hamas rocket fire from the Gaza Strip into Israel climbed to 4, The Times of Israel reported.
The daily reported earlier that after a barrage of rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, Hamas fighters infiltrated Israel.
"My home is under attack for the last 3 hours , sirens are wailing and we can clearly hear the incoming rockets. The entire family is in the safe room and we are ok. I will keep you all updated, thank you for the messages of support," Maya Kadosh, Israeli diplomat wrote on X.
Barrages of rockets were fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip at dawn Saturday as militants from the blockaded Palestinian enclave infiltrated Israel, with at least one person killed, the army and medics said.
Rockets streamed across the sky repeatedly after the first launches from multiple locations across the Palestinian territory from 06:30 am (0330 GMT), AFP journalists in Gaza City reported.
Hundreds of residents in the Gaza Strip fled their homes to move away from the border with Israel after barrages of rockets were fired from the coastal enclave into Israel, an AFP correspondent reported.
Men, women and children were seen carrying blankets and food items as they left their homes, mostly in the northeastern part of the Palestinian territory, the reporter said.
Following a massive barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip fired towards Israel, Naor Gilon, Israel's Ambassador to India stressed that the situation is not simple but Israel will prevail.
Noting that the attack happened during the Jewish holidays, the Indian envoy further stated that Israel is under a combined attack from Gaza, both by rockets and ground infiltration of Hamas terrorists.
Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented infiltration Saturday into southern Israel, sending fighters across the border and firing thousands of rockets into the country as the ruling Hamas militant group announced the beginning of a new operation.
The Israeli military put the country on war alert and began striking targets in Gaza in response, setting the stage for what was likely to be a new heavy round of fighting between the bitter enemies. In a serious escalation, salvos of rockets fired from Gaza set off constant air raid sirens as far north as Jerusalem.
An Israeli war jet is seen as rocket barrages are launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashdod, Israel October 7, 2023.
"There has been widespread rocket fire into Israeli territory from Gaza, and terrorists have infiltrated Israeli territory through various entry points. Residents in the south and centre of the country are required to be in close proximity to protected areas, and those in the Gaza periphery should remain within a secure space," the IDF added in its statement.
Israel on Saturday morning declared a “state of readiness for war", amid a massive barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip and infiltration into its southern area, killing at least one person and injuring 16 others.
Rocket fire from the Gaza Strip killed a woman in Israel on Saturday, the Magen David Adom emergency medical services said.
A woman in her 60s was killed "due to a direct hit" and 15 others were injured in southern Israel, it said, after dozens of rockets were fired from the blockaded enclave.
The Israel Defense Forces on Saturday declared a state of readiness for war following a massive barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip and infiltration of Hamas terrorists into Israel, The Times of Israel (TOI) reported.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened an urgent meeting of security officials and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant approved a wide call-up of reserves.
Israel is under a combined attack from Gaza during the Jewish holiday. Both by rockets and ground infiltration of Hamas terrorists, says Naor Gilon, Ambassador of India to Israel.
The Israeli army said Saturday that a "number of terrorists have infiltrated" Israel from the Gaza Strip after dozens of rockets were fired from the blockaded enclave.
"Residents in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip have been asked to stay in their homes," the army said in a statement.
The elusive leader of Hamas' military wing says the armed group has launched a new military operation against Israel.
In a rare public statement, Mohammed Deif said that 5,000 rockets had been fired into Israel early Saturday to begin “Operation Al-Aqsa Storm." Israel also reported an infiltration from Gaza.
“We've decided to say enough is enough," Deif said as he urged all Palestinians to confront Israel.
"We decided to put an end to all the crimes of the occupation (Israel), their time for rampaging without being held accountable is over," the group said.
A man runs on a road as fire burns after rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, Israel October 7, 2023
A building is ablaze following rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel October 7, 2023
Barrages of rockets were fired from the blockaded Gaza Strip on Saturday, killing at least one person in Israel, an AFP journalist and medics said.
Rockets streamed across the sky repeatedly after the first launches from multiple locations across Gaza at 06:30 am (0330 GMT), the AFP journalist reported.
Israel declared a state of alert for war Saturday as dozens of rockets launched from the Gaza Strip struck the country and militants infiltrated southern towns in an unprecedented move. Israel sent warplanes to strike back. Hamas said it had launched a major operation against Israel.
