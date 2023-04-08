Israel Palestinian tensions high after deadly attacks: What we know so far4 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 11:22 AM IST
- The tensions threatened to spiral into a wider conflict overnight as Israel responded to a barrage of rockets by hitting targets linked to the Islamist group Hamas in Gaza
TEL AVIV: An Italian tourist was killed and five people were wounded in a car ramming in Tel Aviv on Friday that came hours after two Israeli sisters were killed in a shooting attack in the occupied West Bank.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×