Israeli strike on residential building in Lebanon kills six

Six people were killed and three others were wounded by an Israeli strike on a residential building in Nabatieh city.

Reuters
Published17 Aug 2024, 07:03 AM IST
TOPSHOT - Fire sweep over the Marjayoun plain in southern Lebanon near the border with Israel after being hit by Israeli shelling on August 16, 2024, amid the ongoing cross-border clashes between Israeli troops and Hezbollah fighters. (Photo by RABIH DAHER / AFP)
TOPSHOT - Fire sweep over the Marjayoun plain in southern Lebanon near the border with Israel after being hit by Israeli shelling on August 16, 2024, amid the ongoing cross-border clashes between Israeli troops and Hezbollah fighters. (Photo by RABIH DAHER / AFP)(AFP)

At least six people were killed and three others were wounded by an Israeli strike on a residential building in Nabatieh city, in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese health ministry said early on Saturday.

Tensions have soared in the region in recent weeks, after a deadly rocket strike in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that Israel blamed on Hezbollah. Israel responded with the killing of a top Hezbollah commander in the suburbs of Beirut.

Also Read: 'Leave Lebanon': India issues advisory to its nationals over 'potential threats'

Hezbollah has also vowed to retaliate against Israel, as has Iran, for the killing in Tehran of the political chief of the Palestinian Hamas group, Ismail Haniyeh.

First Published:17 Aug 2024, 07:03 AM IST
