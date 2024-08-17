Israeli strike on residential building in Lebanon kills six

Six people were killed and three others were wounded by an Israeli strike on a residential building in Nabatieh city.

At least six people were killed and three others were wounded by an Israeli strike on a residential building in Nabatieh city, in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese health ministry said early on Saturday.

Tensions have soared in the region in recent weeks, after a deadly rocket strike in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that Israel blamed on Hezbollah. Israel responded with the killing of a top Hezbollah commander in the suburbs of Beirut.