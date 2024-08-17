Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Israeli strike on residential building in Lebanon kills six

Israeli strike on residential building in Lebanon kills six

Reuters

Six people were killed and three others were wounded by an Israeli strike on a residential building in Nabatieh city.

TOPSHOT - Fire sweep over the Marjayoun plain in southern Lebanon near the border with Israel after being hit by Israeli shelling on August 16, 2024, amid the ongoing cross-border clashes between Israeli troops and Hezbollah fighters. (Photo by RABIH DAHER / AFP)

At least six people were killed and three others were wounded by an Israeli strike on a residential building in Nabatieh city, in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese health ministry said early on Saturday.

Tensions have soared in the region in recent weeks, after a deadly rocket strike in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that Israel blamed on Hezbollah. Israel responded with the killing of a top Hezbollah commander in the suburbs of Beirut.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Also Read: ‘Leave Lebanon’: India issues advisory to its nationals over ‘potential threats’

Hezbollah has also vowed to retaliate against Israel, as has Iran, for the killing in Tehran of the political chief of the Palestinian Hamas group, Ismail Haniyeh.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.