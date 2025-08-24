Israel plans millitary to start takeover of Gaza mid-September, mass evacuation ordered: Report

Israel is reportedly preparing to launch a full-scale military offensive to seize control of Gaza City by mid-September, about two weeks after newly mobilised reservists report for duty.

Ahead of the operation, authorities are expected to instruct the roughly one million Palestinians currently in Gaza City to evacuate, possibly starting as early as Sunday, Channel 12 reported, citing the Times of Israel.

More than 60,000 army reservists are set to report for duty on Septemper 2, after they were called up to serve in the next phase of Israel’s war against Hamas.

According to Times of Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the political echelon are pushing to speed up the launch of the operation, while the military wants to first take steps to safeguard the hostages and the troops, and also evacuate the Palestinians from Gaza City and ensure there is international legitimacy for the operation.

