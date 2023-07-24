Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu hospitalized amidst mass protests over judicial overhaul plan6 min read 24 Jul 2023, 11:07 AM IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is recovering in hospital after an emergency heart procedure. Supporters and opponents of his government's judicial overhaul plan held opposing rallies ahead of a crucial vote.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday was undergoing recovery in a hospital following an emergency heart procedure. Concurrently, large crowds of both supporters and opponents of his government's judicial overhaul plan held opposing rallies in anticipation of a crucial upcoming vote.
