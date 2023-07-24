Netanyahu, along with his far-right allies comprising ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox parties, argues that the proposed changes are necessary to limit the authority of unelected judges. On the other hand, their opponents, primarily from Israel's professional middle class, assert that the plan will dismantle the country's delicate system of checks and balances, leading Israel towards an authoritarian form of governance. The proposed judicial overhaul has sparked a contentious debate between the two factions with opposing visions for the future of the nation's legal framework.