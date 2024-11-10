Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu says he okayed Lebanon pager attacks on Hezbollah that killed nearly 40

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin “Netanyahu confirmed Sunday that he greenlighted the pager operation in Lebanon,” his spokesman Omer Dostri was quoted as saying.

Livemint
Updated10 Nov 2024, 10:57 PM IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.( (Photo: Pool via AP))

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he okayed the pager attack on Hezbollah communications devices which exploded in Lebanon in September. It was the first time Israel admitted its involvement in the attack.

"Netanyahu confirmed Sunday that he greenlighted the pager operation in Lebanon," his spokesman Omer Dostri told AFP of the attacks. Hezbollah had previously blamed its arch-foe for the blasts that dealt a major blow to the Iran-backed militant group, and vowed revenge.

Also Read | Can EVMs be blown up like Hezbollah pagers? Election Commission answers

Hand-held devices used by Hezbollah operatives detonated two days in a row in supermarkets, on streets and at funerals in mid-September. They killed nearly 40 people and wounded nearly 3,000, and preceded Israel's ongoing military operation in Lebanon, AFP reported.

Hundreds of pager devices belonging to Hezbollah members exploded across Lebanon September 17. The blasts, which occurred simultaneously in several Hezbollah strongholds, were described as an "Israeli breach" of the militant group's communications.

Also Read | Iran faces ’heavy cyberattacks’, bans pagers and walkie-talkies on flights

A day later, more electronic devices such as walkie-talkies detonated during a funeral in Lebanon in what appeared to be a second wave of sophisticated, deadly attacks that targeted Hezbollah fighters.

This triggered theories of how and when Israel may have “tampered” with the devices. The Lebanese government and Iran-backed Hezbollah have also attributed the deadly explosions to Israel. However, no official confirmation was recieved on the same.

Also Read | Exploding pagers and the tech race with China

Some reports indicated Israeli interference during the supply chain before they were imported into Lebanon, while others suggest that Mossad compromised the devices by planting 3 grams of RDX in each one.

Hezbollah began low intensity strikes on Israel in support of Hamas following its ally's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel which triggered the Gaza war.

Also Read | What the exploding pager attack means for air travel

Strikes have intensified since war broke out in Lebanon in late September, when Israel escalated its air campaign against Hezbollah and later sent ground troops into south Lebanon.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Nov 2024, 10:57 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldIsrael PM Benjamin Netanyahu says he okayed Lebanon pager attacks on Hezbollah that killed nearly 40

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    147.55
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.35 (-2.22%)

    Tata Motors share price

    805.70
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -14.1 (-1.72%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    222.00
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    6.2 (2.87%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Aarti Industries share price

    474.75
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -40.3 (-7.82%)

    Signatureglobal India share price

    1,274.45
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -107.95 (-7.81%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,200.50
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -90.45 (-7.01%)

    GMM Pfaudler share price

    1,282.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -92 (-6.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,098.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    71.45 (6.95%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    996.05
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    61.85 (6.62%)

    One 97 Communications share price

    848.15
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    52.35 (6.58%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,375.000.00
      Chennai
      79,381.000.00
      Delhi
      79,533.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,385.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.