Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to Donald Trump thrice after US President poll win: ‘We see eye-to-eye on Iranian…’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed that he had multiple discussions with US President-elect Donald Trump following the recent elections. The talks aimed to strengthen the Israel-US alliance, particularly regarding the Iranian threat and opportunities for peace.

Livemint
Updated11 Nov 2024, 10:00 AM IST
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to Donald Trump after US Presidential Elections result.
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to Donald Trump after US Presidential Elections result.(AFP)

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said that they had multiple conversations with the 2024 US Presidential election winner, Donald Trump, within a few days of polls in America.

The conversation focused on tightening the strong alliance between Israel and the US, and the two nations see “eye-to-eye on Iranian threat in all its components,” said Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, reported The Times of Israel.

Israel urges fans to skip 'high risk' football match against France

Benjamin Netanyahu said that he and Donald Trump have spoken three times since the septuagenarian politician won the US presidential election held on November 5.

“We see eye-to-eye on the Iranian threat in all its components, and the danger posed by it. We also see the great opportunities before Israel, in the expansion of peace, and in other realms,” The Times of Israel quoted Netanyahu on Sunday.

Israeli PM had also said that he talked about “great opportunities before Israel in the field of peace and its expansion”. The United States is Israel's ardent supporter. The US has also provided assistance to Israel during its war in Gaza, and strikes in Lebanon, and Iran.

"These were good and very important conversations," Netanyahu said in a statement. “We see eye to eye on the Iranian threat in all its components, and the danger posed by it. We also see the great opportunities before Israel, in the field of peace and its expansion, and in other fields,” Reuters quoted Netanyahu.

Israeli strikes kill dozens in Lebanon and isolated northern Gaza while Netanyahu and Trump speak

According to analysts, Netanyahu enjoys a longstanding friendship with Donald Trump, and he was hoping for his return to the White House and now expects America's greater assistance in Israel's war against Hamas.

Prior to winning the US elections, Netanyahu had visited Donald Trump and met him at his Florida residence in October this year. During his first term as US President, Donald Trump moved the US embassy to Jerusalem and recognised Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights.

First Published:11 Nov 2024, 10:00 AM IST
