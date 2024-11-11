Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed that he had multiple discussions with US President-elect Donald Trump following the recent elections. The talks aimed to strengthen the Israel-US alliance, particularly regarding the Iranian threat and opportunities for peace.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said that they had multiple conversations with the 2024 US Presidential election winner, Donald Trump, within a few days of polls in America.

The conversation focused on tightening the strong alliance between Israel and the US, and the two nations see “eye-to-eye on Iranian threat in all its components," said Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, reported The Times of Israel.

Benjamin Netanyahu said that he and Donald Trump have spoken three times since the septuagenarian politician won the US presidential election held on November 5.

Israeli PM had also said that he talked about "great opportunities before Israel in the field of peace and its expansion". The United States is Israel's ardent supporter. The US has also provided assistance to Israel during its war in Gaza, and strikes in Lebanon, and Iran.

According to analysts, Netanyahu enjoys a longstanding friendship with Donald Trump, and he was hoping for his return to the White House and now expects America's greater assistance in Israel's war against Hamas.