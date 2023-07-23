comScore
Business News/ News / World/  Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu to undergo surgery to 'implant pacemaker': Report
Back

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu to undergo surgery to 'implant pacemaker': Report

 1 min read 23 Jul 2023, 06:08 AM IST AFP

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will undergo surgery to implant a pacemaker at Sheba Medical Centre, just days after being discharged from hospital following a health scare. Justice Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Yariv Lenin will stand in for him during the procedure.

Benjamin Netanyahu, leader of the Israel's Likud Party and presumptive prime minister. Photographer: Ahikam Seri/Bloomberg NewsPremium
Benjamin Netanyahu, leader of the Israel's Likud Party and presumptive prime minister. Photographer: Ahikam Seri/Bloomberg News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will undergo surgery to implant a pacemaker, his office said in a statement early on Sunday, just days after he was discharged from hospital following a health scare.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu will tonight undergo a procedure to implant a pacemaker at Sheba Medical Centre at Tel Hashomer," the statement said.

"The procedure will be carried out under sedation, during which time Justice Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Yariv Lenin will stand in for him," it added.

A week ago Netanyahu, 73, had been discharged from the same medical centre after a night of hospitalisaton following complaints of dizziness.

At that time as part of cardiological tests, the centre had decided to use Holter monitor to monitor his heart rhythm, Sheba's head of cardiology professor Amit Segev said last week.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 23 Jul 2023, 06:08 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout