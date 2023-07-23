Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu to undergo surgery to 'implant pacemaker': Report1 min read 23 Jul 2023, 06:08 AM IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will undergo surgery to implant a pacemaker at Sheba Medical Centre, just days after being discharged from hospital following a health scare. Justice Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Yariv Lenin will stand in for him during the procedure.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will undergo surgery to implant a pacemaker, his office said in a statement early on Sunday, just days after he was discharged from hospital following a health scare.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×