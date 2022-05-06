This development comes at a time when Lavrov in an Italian TV interview on Sunday defended Moscow’s justification for its invasion of Ukraine as de-Nazification, despite the fact that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is Jewish, saying that “Adolf Hitler had Jewish blood too." He added, “this means absolutely nothing. Wise Jewish people say that the most ardent anti-Semites are usually Jews."

