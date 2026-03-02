Israel PM Netanyahu's office, air force commander HQ targeted in Iran missile attack, IRGC says: Report

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Monday, claimed their missile attacks have targeted the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the headquarters of the Israeli air force commander.

"The office of the criminal prime minister of the Zionist regime and the headquarters of the regime's air force commander were targeted," the Guards said in a statement carried by Fars news agency.

It said Kheibar missiles were used in the attack, reported AFP, citing the news agency. Developed by Iran, and unveiled in 2023, Kheibar missile, also is a medium-range ballistic missile. It is also known as Khorramshahr-4.

The Revolutionary Guards' claims come amid the escalating tensions that have engulfed the Middle East.

Israel-US-Iran clash On Saturday, 28 February, Israel and US jointly launched a strike against Iran, under what Trump dubbed as ‘Operation Epic Fury’. Hours later the same day, Iran launched retaliatory strikes – with explosions reported across Dubai, Doha, Abu Dhabi – among other key Middle Eastern hubs, which are also home to US military bases.

Earlier, Amir Saeid Iravani, the Iranian ambassador to the United Nations, wrote a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the president of the Security Council warning that US bases, facilities and assets would be Iran's "legitimate targets" if the United States followed through on its military threats and attacks.

Why Iran targeted US bases in Middle East? Following its retaliatory missile barrage—reported across parts of the Gulf, including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, as well as Israel and Iraq—Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the strikes were aimed at sites linked to US and Israeli operations.

"The Iranian armed forces consider as legitimate targets the sites from which the US and Zionist operations were carried out," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Iranian TV.

On Monday, 2 March – which marks the third day since strikes began, a string of loud blasts was reportedly heard over Jerusalem after the Israel Defense Forces said it had detected new missiles launched from Iran toward its territory, with air-defence systems working to intercept the threat.