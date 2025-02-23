Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that the release of Palestinian prisoners under the Gaza ceasefire deal would be delayed until Hamas ends its “humiliating ceremonies” during the release of Israeli hostages.

As reported by AFP, since the ceasefire began on January 19, Hamas has released 25 Israeli hostages, with the captives paraded on stage and forced to wave at Gazans in a highly choreographed display.

In their seventh scheduled prisoner-hostage swap, Hamas released six Israeli captives on Saturday while Israel delayed releasing Palestinian prisoners. The Palestinian militant group called the move a "blatant violation" of the truce deal, AFP repoted.

The release of 620 Palestinian prisoners was delayed for several hours and was expected to take place immediately after the release of six Israeli hostages on Saturday. This release was intended to be the largest single-day prisoner swap in the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire, AP reported.

“In light of Hamas' repeated violations -- including the disgraceful ceremonies that dishonour our hostages and the cynical use of hostages for propaganda -- it has been decided to delay the release of terrorists that was planned for yesterday (Saturday) until the release of the next hostages is ensured, without the humiliating ceremonies”, Netanyahu's office said in a statement on Sunday.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking from Washington, warned that Hamas would be "destroyed" if it failed to release all the remaining hostages. Meanwhile, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip, families spent hours on Saturday waiting for their loved ones to be released from Israeli custody in exchange for the return of six Israelis.

"Waiting is very difficult," said Shireen al-Hamamreh, whose brother was due for release, AFP reported.

"We are patient and we will remain stronger than the occupier, God willing," she told AFP in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

A ‘blatant violation’ The Palestinian Prisoners' Club advocacy group had said Israel would free 620 inmates on Saturday, most of them Gazans taken into custody during the war.

Before Netanyahu's announcement, Hamas spokesperson Abdel Latif al-Qanou said Israel's “failure to comply with the release... at the agreed-upon time constitutes a blatant violation of the agreement”, AFP reported.

Qanou called on the truce mediators to pressure Israel to "implement its provisions without delay or obstruction".

The delayed release comes after an emotional few days in Israel, where the remains of hostage Shiri Bibas were identified after the initial handover of a different body.