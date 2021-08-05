Israel prepared to attack in Iran, defense minister says

Israel has said frequently that it is ready to take military action to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, but Gantz’s comments come at a time of raised tensions in the region over attacks at sea. Israel says it’s given allies “hard evidence" that the Islamic Republic was behind last week’s deadly drone attack off the coast of Oman, and early this week the U.K. Navy reported a suspected ship hijacking in waters near Iran.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}