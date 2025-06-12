Israel prepares to strike Iran alone as US-Iran talks falter amid uranium enrichment standoff: Report

Israel is considering a military strike against Iran's nuclear facilities without US support, according to an NBC News report citing five individuals familiar with the matter. This has gained urgency as diplomatic talks between the United States and Iran appear to be moving toward a preliminary agreement that includes uranium enrichment provisions Israel deems unacceptable.

Officials said Israeli leadership views the emerging framework as falling short of preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear state.

Israel: “The world must respond decisively” Israel has issued a stern warning to the international community over Iran’s nuclear ambitions, calling Tehran’s actions a breach of its global commitments.

In a statement posted on X, the Israeli foreign ministry said: “Iran has consistently obstructed IAEA's verification and monitoring, it removed inspectors, and it sanitised and concealed suspected undeclared locations in Iran.”

It added: “These actions undermine the global non-proliferation regime and pose an imminent threat to regional and international security and stability.”

“The international community must respond decisively to Iran's non-compliance and take measures to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons.”

Israeli urgency linked to timeline Israeli officials reportedly believe that if a deal is finalised, it could constrain any future military options and increase Iran’s international legitimacy. This concern is driving the urgency behind potential unilateral action.

Iran: “We will target all US bases” In response, Iran has launched military drills “with a focus on enemy movements” and issued multiple threats of retaliation if attacked by Israel or the US.

Iran’s Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh warned: “All its [US] bases are within our reach, we have access to them, and without hesitation we will target all of them in the host countries.”

“God willing, things won't reach that point, and the talks will succeed,” he added, while warning that “the US will suffer more losses” if war breaks out.

Revolutionary Guards Commander General Hossein Salami also sounded an alarm: “Iran’s retaliation to any Israeli aggression will be more forceful and destructive than in past offensives.”

Trump in talks with Tehran, expresses concern US President Donald Trump, who is reportedly engaged in advanced discussions with Iran about a possible nuclear agreement, has voiced growing frustration with Iran’s negotiating stance. He has warned publicly that Iran “can’t have a nuclear weapon,” emphasising that he is now “less confident” about diplomacy succeeding.

Trump has proposed a framework to limit Iran’s nuclear capabilities but acknowledged Tehran has grown more hardline, making a resolution uncertain.

Trump expresses doubt over diplomacy On the podcast Pod Force One, Trump admitted he’s “less confident” about reaching a new deal with Iran. “They seem to be delaying, and I think that’s a shame,” he said. “If they don’t make a deal, they’re not going to have a nuclear weapon. If they do make a deal, they’re not going to have a nuclear weapon. So it’s not going to matter from that standpoint.”

Still, he added, “It would be nicer to do it without warfare... but we’ll see. Time will tell.”

IAEA: Iran in violation of nuclear obligations The latest developments come just as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) board of governors passed a draft resolution finding Iran in non-compliance with its international nuclear commitments — a first in 20 years.