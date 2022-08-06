Israel preparing for a week-long Gaza operation: Army2 min read . Updated: 06 Aug 2022, 10:49 PM IST
Israel is preparing for week-long operations in Gaza, the Army confirmed on Saturday. The Israeli Army is not holding any ceasefire negotiations with Islamic Jihad Militants.