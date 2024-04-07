Active Stocks
Business News/ News / World/  Israel pulls troops out of southern Gaza after six months of war, Netanyahu says ‘no ceasefire until…’
Israel pulls troops out of southern Gaza after six months of war, Netanyahu says ‘no ceasefire until…’

Israeli officials indicated that almost all ground troops had withdrawn from southern Gaza after months of fighting with Hamas militants. The move comes as Egypt prepares for new ceasefire talks.

Palestinians who had taken refuge in Rafah in leave the city to return to Khan Yunis after Israel pulled its ground forces out of the southern Gaza Strip (AFP)Premium
Palestinians who had taken refuge in Rafah in leave the city to return to Khan Yunis after Israel pulled its ground forces out of the southern Gaza Strip (AFP)

Israeli officials indicated on Sunday that almost all ground troops had withdrawn from southern Gaza. The development comes nearly six months into the war as Egypt prepares to host a new round of ceasefire talks. More than 33,000 people in Gaza have been killed since Israel declared war on Hamas last year. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu however insisted that Tel Aviv would not agree with the truce demands put forth by the militant group. 

“We are one step away from victory. But the price we paid is painful and heartbreaking. There will be no ceasefire without the return of hostages. It just won't happen," Netanyahu said during a cabinet address marking six months of the war.

 

Published: 07 Apr 2024, 06:42 PM IST
