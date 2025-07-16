Israel rains fire on Syrian defense ministry HQ amid clashes between govt forces and Druze armed groups

The Israeli army said on Wednesday, July 16, that it has bombed the entrance to the Syrian Ministry of Defense headquarters in Damascus. Israel's bombing of the Syrian defense ministry comes amid ongoing clashes between government forces and Druze armed groups in southern Sweida.

Israel has launched a series of airstrikes on convoys of government forces since the clashes erupted, saying that it is acting to protect the Druze.

"A short while ago, the (Israeli military) struck the entrance of the Syrian regime's military headquarters in the area of Damascus in Syria," a statement read.

The Israeli Army had also warned Damascus to leave Druze armed groups alone in its Sweida heartland where a monitor says sectarian clashes have killed nearly 250 people. "As we have made clear and warned, Israel will not abandon the Druze in Syria and will enforce the demilitarisation policy we have decided on," Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said in a statement.

He also warned the Syria government to call back the armed forces, promising no let-up in Israeli military attacks until that happened. He said Israel would “raise the level of responses against the regime if the message is not understood”.

Earlier, a ceasefire between the Syrian government and the Druze group had collapsed. The Syrian government had blamed the militant group for violating the ceasefire, causing Syrian army soldiers to return fire and continue military operations in the Druze-majority province.

“Military forces continue to respond to the source of fire inside the city of Sweida, while adhering to rules of engagement to protect residents, prevent harm, and ensure the safe return of those who left the city back to their homes,” the statement said.