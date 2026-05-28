Israel ramps up military operation against Hezbollah, asks residents in southern Lebanon to evacuate

As the United States and Iran continue to work towards a proposed deal to end the war, conflict between Israel and Hezbollah rages on. The Israeli military on Wednesday (local time) asked residents across southern Lebanon to leave the region as it ramps up operations there.

In a statement, the military also said that it will "work with extreme force” against Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group. The warning, which came on the holiday of Eid al-Adha, followed a day after Israeli troops clashed with Iran-backed Hezbollah along a strategic river in southern Lebanon, with the forces pushing farther north.

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The development comes days ahead of talks in Washington between Lebanese and Israeli delegations.

Israel ramps up military operations in Lebanon Wednesday's warning is the first order for Lebanese residents to relocate from the south since a ceasefire went into effect on April 17 and marks an escalation in the Israel-Hezbollah war.

Israeli troops have crossed the Litani River and are moving closer to the southern Lebanese city of Nabatiyeh. Clashes between the two sides have also intensified in the town of Zawtar al-Sharqieh, located along the strategic river. However, Israel has not carried out strikes in Beirut or areas near the capital since the truce came into effect.

Previously, the Israeli military also called on residents of Nabatiyeh and the city of Tyre along the Mediterranean coast to leave and stay away, stating that Hezbollah members and military posts were there.

Israel targets Hezbollah's 'command centers' As strikes in the southwestern region have intensified in recent days, news agency AP reported that roads have been jam-packed with cars trying to flee the area and surrounding neighbourhoods, heading north and seeking shelter.

Since the Israeli military issued the warning for Tyre, at least four military strikes have hit the area. The Israeli military said that it has been targeting what it called "command centers” belonging to Hezbollah, without giving further details.

Amid a surge in Hezbollah attacks involving exploding drones, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the Israeli military will expand the scope of its attacks against Hezbollah. The Israeli military said it has struck 550 targets since the beginning of the week, marking a significant increase in the number of attacks.

The Iran-backed militant group has claimed responsibility for several attacks on both Israeli troops in Lebanon and northern Israeli border villages.

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Israel-Hezbollah war The war between Israel and Hezbollah commenced on March 2, days after the US and Israel launched a joint operation targeting Iran. Days later, the Iran-backed group fired rockets towards northern Israel to show solidarity with Tehran. More than one million people in Lebanon have since been displaced, and over 3,200 people have been killed in Israeli strikes, according to Beirut's health ministry. Many displaced people are sleeping in public schools that have turned into makeshift shelters or in tents pitched in encampments across the Lebanese capital.

Hezbollah has vowed to continue fighting until the war in Lebanon ends and Israel withdraws its troops from a large part of the country's south. The Iran-backed group has also dismissed direct talks between Israel and Lebanon and backed Iran's talks with Washington over the war. Among Tehran's conditions is an end to the war in Lebanon as well.

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Israel's widened attacks in recent days have struck areas in eastern Lebanon along the Bekaa Valley, near the border with Syria. On Tuesday, Israel struck near the Qaraoun Dam, Lebanon's largest, on the Litani River.

(With AP inputs)