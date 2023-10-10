Israel Readies for All-Out War in Gaza

Israel intensified airstrikes on Gaza on Tuesday while the Israeli military prepared for a ground invasion of the Palestinian enclave that Israeli officials warned could be more destructive than any offensive there in recent history.

Israeli airstrikes reduced parts of an exclusive Gaza City neighborhood to rubble as the Israeli government stepped up its reaction to this weekend’s cross-border incursion by Hamas gunmen who killed more than 900 Israelis and took more than 100 hostage. Israeli strikes have killed more than 780 people in Gaza since, according to the enclave’s health ministry.

Israel’s warnings of the coming offensive in Gaza have heightened fears of devastation among more than two million Palestinians trapped there. Israeli officials have urged Palestinians fleeing the bombing to leave the Gaza Strip entirely—an option they don’t have since the strip’s borders are sealed by both Israel and Egypt.

“The scope of this is going to be bigger than before and more severe. It’s not going to be clean…We are going to go very, very aggressively against Hamas," Israeli military spokesman Richard Hecht told reporters on Tuesday morning. “We should all change the paradigm."

Israel has mobilized more than 300,000 reservists ahead of its planned assault on Gaza.

The continuing airstrikes underscore a dilemma facing Israel’s government, which is trying to free the more than 100 Israelis who were taken captive during the Hamas raid over the weekend. Hamas’s military wing on Monday threatened to execute civilian hostages if Israel continued to bomb civilian homes without warning. Israel’s heavy strikes on the strip also risk accidentally killing hostages, who are being held in unknown locations.

“It’s a sensitive one," said Hecht of the hostages. “We’re handling it and we’re going to try and act in a disruptive and severe way."

Between 100 and 150 Israelis are currently being held by Hamas in Gaza, according to Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations

Israel has carried out four separate military offensives in Gaza since 2008, each one ending inconclusively, with Hamas remaining in control of the enclave. Israeli officials say their goal this time will be to strike a decisive blow against Hamas.

Asked where Gaza residents fleeing the bombing should go, Hecht urged Palestinians to use the Rafah border crossing into Egypt. “Anyone who can get out, I would advise them to get out," he said.

However, the Rafah crossing shut down on Monday after an Israeli airstrike on the border terminal. It remained closed after another strike on Monday, Egyptian officials said. Even in calmer times, most Gazans can’t cross the border without special permission from Egypt, which residents say is nearly impossible to obtain.

Hecht later tweeted in clarification: “I said they should check if Rafah is possibly open. And that I’m not aware if its [sic] still open. The IDF is not in charge of that crossing."

The leaders of the U.S., France, Germany, Italy and the U.K voiced strong backing for Israel as it responded to this weekend’s attack, signaling the support of leading Western countries for the coming offensive against Hamas.

“We make clear that the terrorist actions of Hamas have no justification, no legitimacy, and must be universally condemned," the leaders said in a joint statement. “Our countries will support Israel in its efforts to defend itself and its people against such atrocities."

Middle Eastern nations including Egypt have tried, so far fruitlessly, to calm the situation, working to prevent a military escalation that could provoke a surge of displaced people toward the Egyptian border. Turkey has also said it is working to defuse the situation and offered to mediate in a potential prisoner exchange.

Egyptian and Hamas officials said overnight that the group has told negotiators that it isn’t willing to engage in talks over the hostages until Israel’s bombing in Gaza stops.

The Gaza Strip, a ribbon of land along the Mediterranean coast about twice the size of Washington, D.C., has been all but sealed off from the world since 2007 when Israel closed its borders to Palestinians in the enclave. The closure ended decades in which many Gazans worked inside Israel and moved freely throughout the country after Israel’s 1967 occupation of the enclave, a part of historic Palestine that had been controlled by Egypt.

Israel withdrew its remaining settlers and soldiers from Gaza in 2005. Hamas won Palestinian legislative elections in 2006, and seized greater control of Gaza in a 2007 military takeover that caused a schism with the rival Fatah movement, which controls the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank.

Since the 2007 closure Gaza has been in the grips of a deepening humanitarian crisis, with the blockade degrading the strip’s economy and restrictions on the transfer of basic goods eroding its water, electrical and other civilian infrastructure. In its series of wars with Hamas, Israeli bombs have hit the strip’s airport, power plant, and U.N. warehouses and schools.

In Gaza City’s Rimal neighborhood, an upmarket area of shopping malls, broad boulevards, restaurants and apartment blocks, residents stepped over piles of broken concrete on Tuesday while the sound of explosions thudded in the distance. The Israeli military warned everyone in Rimal on Monday to leave the area and head toward the southern Gaza Strip.

Israel’s response to Hamas’s attack has forced at least 187,518 Palestinians to flee their homes in Gaza, according to the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. Of those, more than 137,000 are sheltering in schools run by the U.N.

Four U.N. schools and six hospitals have been damaged since the start of the Israeli military operation, the U.N. said.

The Israeli air force said on Tuesday morning that it had dropped hundreds of bombs and thousands of tons of munitions throughout Gaza including on Rimal, saying it was targeting Hamas intelligence infrastructure and the homes of Palestinian militants.

The air force said in a tweet that the Israeli military operation “continues to cause maximum damage."

Hecht said Israel’s capacity for precision strikes is currently reduced because Israeli personnel are stretched, and that therefore strikes in Gaza wouldn’t be carried out with the same “level of fidelity" as before.

The risk of war on a second front is rising after an exchange of fire on Monday between Israeli forces and Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, which killed at least three members of the Islamist group and one Israeli military officer. Israel said it launched airstrikes and artillery fire into Lebanon after unknown suspects crossed the border into Israeli territory.

Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed Shiite militant group, hasn’t said it will join the conflict but hasn’t ruled it out.

With its large arsenal of missiles capable of firing deep into Israeli territory, Hezbollah’s entry into the war would likely provoke a massive Israeli military response. All-out war between Israel and Hezbollah, which is considerably stronger militarily than Hamas, could be devastating for both Israel and Lebanon.

View Full Image Israel Readies for All-Out War in Gaza

