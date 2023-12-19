Israel ‘ready for another humanitarian pause’ in Gaza, but Hamas only open to…
Hamas officials have rejected calls for negotiation amid an ongoing Israeli offensive. The development came even as President Isaac Herzog signaled his country's willingness to enter a fresh truce for recovery of hostages. More than a hundred people remain captive in Gaza after being taken hostage on October 7.