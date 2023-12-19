comScore
Israel 'ready for another humanitarian pause' in Gaza, but Hamas only open to…
Israel ‘ready for another humanitarian pause’ in Gaza, but Hamas only open to…

Hamas officials reject calls for negotiation amid Israeli offensive, but remain open to aid and relief for Palestinians. President Isaac Herzog indicates Israel's willingness to enter a fresh truce for recovery of hostages.

Palestinians search for bodies and survivors in the rubble of a residential building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. AP/PTI(AP12_19_2023_000261A) (AP)Premium
Palestinians search for bodies and survivors in the rubble of a residential building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. AP/PTI(AP12_19_2023_000261A) (AP)

Hamas officials have rejected calls for negotiation amid an ongoing Israeli offensive. The development came even as President Isaac Herzog signaled his country's willingness to enter a fresh truce for recovery of hostages. More than a hundred people remain captive in Gaza after being taken hostage on October 7.

“We affirm our position of categorically rejecting to hold any form of negotiations over prisoners exchange under the continuing Israeli genocidal war. We are, however, open to  and opening the crossings to bring in aid and provide relief to the Palestinian people," Reuters quoted a statement by Basem Naem to say on Tuesday evening. 

The senior official from the Palestinian movement said the militant group remained open to “any initiative that contributes to ending the aggression on our people". It also favoured the opening of border crossings to allow entry of aid into Gaza. 

Israel-Gaza War Day 73: Israel faces new calls for truce after killing of hostages raises alarm. 10 updates

Meanwhile, President Isaac Herzog indicated that Israel was willing to undertake a fresh truce in the coming days for recovery of hostages. 

“Israel is ready for another humanitarian pause and additional humanitarian aid in order to enable the release of hostages. And the responsibility lies fully with (Hamas leader Yahya) Sinwar and (other) Hamas leadership," Reuters quoted him as telling ambassadors.

Hamas operatives had led a surprise attack on October 7, leading to the death of around 1100 people. According to the latest figures released by Israeli authorities around 240 were taken hostage. Around 110 people were released in late November as a truce mediated by Qatar and Egypt held for a week. In exchange Israel had released 240 Palestinian women and teenagers from its jails.

Gaza's health ministry says that nearly 19,000 people have been killed in the ensuing weeks amid an Israeli offensive.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published: 19 Dec 2023, 09:16 PM IST
