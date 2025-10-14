Subscribe

Israel receives four bodies of deceased hostages from Gaza; Hamas to hand over 24 more

The remains of four hostages held by Hamas in Gaza were handed over to the Red Cross and returned to Israel on Monday as part of a US-brokered ceasefire by President Donald Trump. Earlier, Hamas freed 20 surviving hostages, while Israel released Palestinian prisoners.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published14 Oct 2025, 02:59 AM IST
People carry flowers and Israeli flags upon the arrival of vehicles transporting the bodies of four hostages handed over following a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Palestinian factions in Gaza, in front of the National Center for Forensic Medicine in Tel Aviv on October 13, 2025. (Photo by Jalaa MAREY / AFP)
People carry flowers and Israeli flags upon the arrival of vehicles transporting the bodies of four hostages handed over following a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Palestinian factions in Gaza, in front of the National Center for Forensic Medicine in Tel Aviv on October 13, 2025. (Photo by Jalaa MAREY / AFP)(AFP)

The remains of four hostages held by Hamas in Gaza were handed over to the Red Cross and returned to Israel on Monday (October 13), the Israeli army confirmed. The bodies arrived in four coffins at the National Institute for Forensic Medicine in Tel Aviv, where identification procedures are being carried out.

“The handover of the bodies was part of the ceasefire agreement brokered by US President Donald Trump between Israel and Hamas,” the military said.

As part of the first phase of the ceasefire, Hamas is expected to return another 24 deceased hostages.

“Hamas is required to uphold the agreement and take the necessary steps to return all the deceased hostages,” the military added.

Living hostages freed

Earlier on Monday, Hamas released all 20 surviving Israeli hostages who had been held since October 7, 2023. In return, Israel released prisoners and detainees, mostly Palestinians.

This marks the first stage of the ceasefire engineered by US President Donald Trump, following earlier truces in which 141 hostages, including eight deceased, were returned in November 2023 and early 2025.

For Israelis, the release brought a wave of relief and celebration.

Hamas held no ceremonies for the hostages, instead allowing families a first glimpse through video calls from masked militants.

Prisoner releases

The release of nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners sparked jubilation in Gaza and the West Bank. Freed detainees were greeted with cheers, and many flashed victory signs as they returned to their communities.

The prisoners include 250 serving life sentences for attacks on Israelis and 1,700 held without charge. Palestinian society widely regards them as freedom fighters.

Trump hails ceasefire as milestone for peace

Trump visited Israel and Egypt to celebrate the deal and encourage broader peace in the region. Addressing Israeli lawmakers in the Knesset, he urged translating military victories into long-term peace.

“Israel, with our help, has won all that they can by force of arms. Now it is time to translate these victories against terrorists on the battlefield into the ultimate prize of peace and prosperity for the entire Middle East,” Trump said.

Trump and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi attended a summit in Egypt with leaders from over 20 countries to discuss Gaza’s future. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas was also present.

Key challenges ahead

Despite the optimism, many critical issues remain unresolved. Israel insists on Hamas disarmament, while Hamas demands a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. The governance of Gaza is also unclear, with US plans proposing an international body overseeing Palestinian technocrats, alongside eventual participation from the Palestinian Authority.

Troops remain in key areas of Gaza, with about 200 US forces monitoring the ceasefire. The potential establishment of a Palestinian state remains a sticking point for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

