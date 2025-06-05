Bodies of Israeli hostages Judi Weinstein, Gad Haggai held by Hamas recovered amid ceasefire talks

Israel has recovered the bodies of two hostages taken during Hamas' October 7, 2023, attack that sparked the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, AFP reported citing officials.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that the remains of Judih Weinstein and Gad Haggai were recovered and brought back to Israel through a special operation carried out by the Israeli army and the Shin Bet internal security agency, as reported by AFP.

“Together with all the citizens of Israel, my wife and I extend our heartfelt condolences to the dear families. Our hearts ache for the most terrible loss. May their memory be blessed,” Netanyahu said in a statement.

Kibbutz Nir Oz had announced the deaths of Judih Weinstein, 70, and Gad Haggai, 72, back in December 2023.

According to the Israeli military, the couple were killed during the Hamas-led assault on October 7, and their bodies were recently recovered from the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis. Weinstein and Haggai were out for an early morning walk near their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz when Hamas militants crossed the border and launched a brutal attack on several army bases and farming communities.

In the early hours of the morning, Weinstein was able to call emergency services and let them know that both she and her husband had been shot and send a message to her family.

Weinstein was born in New York and taught English to children with special needs at Kibbutz Nir Oz, a small community near the Gaza border. The kibbutz said she also taught meditation techniques to children and teenagers who suffered from anxiety as a result of rocket fire from Gaza. Haggai was a retired chef and jazz musician.

The couple were survived by two sons two daughters and seven grandchildren, the kibbutz said, as reported by AFP.

Hamas-led militants killed approximately 1,200 people—mostly civilians—in the October 7 attack and abducted 251 hostages. Of these, 56 remain captive, with around one-third believed to be alive.

Most of the other hostages have been released through ceasefire agreements or other arrangements. Israeli forces have managed to rescue eight living hostages and recover dozens of bodies from Gaza.

Since then, Israel’s military campaign has resulted in the deaths of over 54,000 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

The ministry does not specify how many casualties were civilians or combatants. The offensive has devastated large parts of Gaza and displaced about 90% of its population, which numbers roughly 2 million Palestinians.

