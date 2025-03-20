Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Israel said it has retaken part of the Netzarim corridor in Gaza, which divides the north of the Palestinian strip with the south, AP reported. It added that as per a statement from Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz, operations would “intensify” until Hamas cedes to their demands.
Katz also said the military would soon order Palestinians to evacuate from combat zones and warned the March 18 aerial bombardment “was just the first step” in Israel's plan to pressure Hamas “with an intensity that you have not known.”
(With inputs from AP)
