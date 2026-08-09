Israel rejects Trump's 15-point Gaza plan, Netanyahu says Hamas must disarm before withdrawal

Israel has rejected US President Donald Trump's 15-point plan for Gaza and will not withdraw its forces until Hamas is fully disarmed, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday, Israeli media reported.

Netanyahu, speaking at the weekly Cabinet meeting, said Israel would continue to prioritise its security interests and would not hesitate to oppose even its closest allies when necessary.

Advertisement

"With an agreement or without an agreement, as long as I am prime minister, Iran will not have nuclear weapons," Netanyahu said, while praising Trump for his partnership with Israel against Iran, according to a Times of Israel report.

He added: "We can and know how to stand our ground even against our very best friends when necessary."

Netanyahu rejects Trump-backed Gaza plan Netanyahu also rejected the 15-point plan backed by Trump for Gaza, saying Israel would not agree to any withdrawal unless Hamas completely gives up its weapons.

Trump had said last month that his plan to end the Gaza war had reached a breakthrough, with both Israel and Hamas agreeing to the proposal last year and a ceasefire subsequently coming into effect.

Advertisement

However, Israel has continued to carry out strikes in Gaza since the ceasefire began in October.

Trump has also said Hamas had agreed to lay down its weapons under the proposed framework. Hamas had ruled Gaza for nearly two decades before its October 7, 2023, attack on Israel triggered the war.

Netanyahu argued that Hamas continues to retain the capability to attack Israel.

"It may attack, but why have long weeks gone by without it attacking us? Because it knows what a powerful blow we will inflict on it if it does," he said.

Also Read | Israel will prevent nuclear Iran says Netanyahu

Netanyahu signals tougher stance on Lebanon Netanyahu also addressed the situation in Lebanon, saying Israel had recently carried out military operations there and eliminated militants, including in the Ali al-Taher ridge.

Advertisement

"We are engaged in a very important operation. We are acting with sound judgment and wisdom," he said, without providing further details.

He stressed that Israel's security interests would not be compromised. "The security of all Israel's citizens is not up for negotiation. We stand firm on these interests," Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu praises Trump Despite rejecting the Gaza proposal, Netanyahu struck a positive tone towards Trump, describing him as a "great friend" and praising the US-Israel partnership against Iran's nuclear ambitions.

He said Israel would continue to act against what it considers threats to its security, regardless of whether agreements were reached.

"I have great appreciation for President Trump. He is a great friend of ours in the White House. I greatly appreciate the historic partnership with the United States against Iran’s attempts to acquire nuclear weapons. And I want to emphasize again: With an agreement or without an agreement, as long as I am prime minister, Iran will not have nuclear weapons," Netanyahu said.

Advertisement

Is Israel preparing for unilateral attack on Iran? Meanwhile, Israel might be preparing for the possibility of carrying out unilateral military strikes against Iran if the United States reaches an agreement with Tehran and moves to end the ongoing war, if media reports are to be believed.

According to a report by Firstpost citing Israel's Channel 13, the Israeli military is continuing to prepare for potential independent operations against Iran. This is reportedly being done to keep the option open even if Trump administration decides to step back from direct military attack on Tehran.

The report comes amid growing concerns within the US administration over the risks of further escalation. According to a CNN report, US Gen. Dan Caine has warned that continued Iran strikes could create new risks, with Trump's objectives difficult to achieve through air power alone.

Advertisement

About the Author Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, nat...Read More ✕ Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, national affairs. Having built his career across fast-paced digital newsrooms, he has developed a reputation for delivering accurate, timely, and reader-friendly stories while leading editorial teams during high-pressure news cycles. In 2026, he joined LiveMint as a Digital Content Producer.



A postgraduate in History from the University of Delhi, Prabhakar combines strong editorial judgment with a keen interest in public policy, governance, economics, and global affairs. Before joining LiveMint, he worked with leading digital publications, including News9Live and The Times of India, where he handled breaking news, copy editing, headline writing, live coverage, and newsroom coordination.



Beyond the newsroom, Prabhakar is passionate about long-form writing and storytelling. He has a particular interest in global affairs. An avid reader with a love for literary fiction, he also enjoys blogging, poetry, and working on creative writing projects.

Israel Get Latest real-time updates India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. World News Home Israel rejects Trump's 15-point Gaza plan, Netanyahu says Hamas must disarm before withdrawal