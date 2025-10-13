Israel releases 1,968 prisoners under Gaza ceasefire deal, prison service confirms

The Israeli Prison Service announced on Monday that it had released nearly 2,000 detainees, mostly Palestinians, under the terms of a Gaza ceasefire agreement.
In an official statement, the service said that “1,968 terrorists were transferred from several prisons across the country to the Ofer and Ktziot facilities.”
It added, “Following the completion of necessary procedures within the prisons and the approval of political authorities, all the detainees were released from Ofer Prison to the West Bank and East Jerusalem, and from Ktziot Prison to Kerem Shalom,” referring to one of the crossings into Gaza.