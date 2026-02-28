Israel releases first visual of attack on Iran, targets hundreds of sites as part of Operation Rising Lion - Video

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Saturday (local time) released the first visuals of its preemptive strikes on Iran. Sharing the video on its X account, the Israeli agency said that it targeted hundreds of sites in Western Iran as part of "Operation Rising Lion."

The footage comes hours after the United States and Israel launched operations to target Iran, marking a renewed military confrontation in the Middle East. The combat operation comes days after the US President Donald Trump warned Tehran of finalising a nuclear deal, and added that "bad things" would happen if the latter failed to comply.

Earlier today, the IDF, in a post on X, announced that the joint operation to degrade Tehran's terrorist regime and to remove its existential threats to Israel over time. It added, "The Iranian regime has not abandoned its plan to destroy Israel. The regime has continued financing, training, and arming its proxies positioned on Israel’s borders. These actions constitute an existential threat to Israel and pose a danger to the Middle East and the world as a whole.

US-Israel's joint operation in Iran On Saturday, the US and Israel launched strikes and targeted key sites in Iran, attacking the country's military and naval forces, with Trump calling out Iranian citizens to take over the country once the military operation ends. He posted a video on Truth Social and said, "The hour for your freedom is at hand. When we’re finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take. This will probably be your only chance for generations.”

Throughout the day, loud explosions were reported across Tehran. According to AP, one of the strikes was reported near Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the country's supreme leader's office.

Iran retaliates, targets sites in Israel Following the joint military operation in Tehran, the country's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted at least four US bases across the Middle East region and launched strikes in Israel, CNN reported, citing state media. The Iranian strikes were reported at the US's bases in Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Bahrain.

According to a report in Al Jazeera, the IRGC claimed that all Israeli and US military targets in the region were struck "by the powerful blows of Iranian missiles." It added, "This operation will continue relentlessly until the enemy is decisively defeated,” it said. All US assets throughout the region are considered legitimate targets for Iran’s army."

Reports suggest that at least one person was killed in Abu Dhabi after several missiles launched from Israel were intercepted, according to the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) state agency.

Also Read | US attacks Iran LIVE: Iran urges its citizens in 5 nations to evacuate

Iran leaves out Oman, targets others in the Gulf Cooperation Council According to the Al Jazeera report, the only country that Iran has not struck in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on Saturday so far is Oman, which, for years, has served as a liaison between Tehran and other nations in the Middle East region and beyond. The first round of negotiations between the US and Iran also occurred in Oman on 6 February.