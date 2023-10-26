Israel releases 'never-before-seen' video of IDF soldiers killing Hamas militants and saving hostages | Watch
Amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, IDF released a ‘never-before-seen’ video of its combat soldiers who could be seen neutralising Hamas militants and rescuing hostages
Ahead of launching its massive ground strike on Gaza, Israel released a video of its combat soldiers from the IDF's Shaldag Unit neutralising Hamas militants and rescuing hostages.
“In the footage, you can see the IDF soldiers firing at the terrorists' vehicle, killing the driver who then lost control of the vehicle. The unit’s soldiers then killed the other terrorists in the cell who tried to escape. At the same time as the counter-terrorism activities, you can see IDF special forces rescuing the residents of Kibbutz Be’eri," it added.
Ahead of its ground offensive strike, Israeli troops and tanks launched an hour-long ground raid into northern Gaza overnight on Thursday. The IDF struck several militant targets to prepare before a widely expected ground invasion. The military strike against Hamas widened the humanitarian crisis of people living in Palestine. Recently, the UN warned that it's on the verge of running out of fuel in the Gaza Strip. The lack of resources forced the UN to curtail its relief efforts in the region.
