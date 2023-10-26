Ahead of launching its massive ground strike on Gaza, Israel released a video of its combat soldiers from the IDF's Shaldag Unit neutralising Hamas militants and rescuing hostages.

Israel-Hamas war LIVE Updates Israel is continuously bombarding Gaza after Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7. Calling the attack Israel's own “9/11" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to destroy Hamas in Palestine. Also Read: Israel-Hamas war: Gold price extends rally despite rise in US Treasurey yield and US dollar rate While sharing the video on social media X, IDF said that its combat soldiers neutralized the Hamas militants by first killing the driver of the vehicle who then lost control of the vehicle. Later, the rest of the militants were also shot down. After a few seconds, IDF soldiers could be seen rescuing residents of Kibbutz Be'eri. Also Read: Israel-Hamas War Day 20: Have ‘no confidence’ in Palestinian death count, says Joe Biden. Top 10 Updates “Watch this never-before-seen footage of combat soldiers from the IDF’s Shaldag Unit operating to neutralize terrorists and rescue the civilians of Kibbutz Be’eri," wrote IDF on X.

“In the footage, you can see the IDF soldiers firing at the terrorists' vehicle, killing the driver who then lost control of the vehicle. The unit’s soldiers then killed the other terrorists in the cell who tried to escape. At the same time as the counter-terrorism activities, you can see IDF special forces rescuing the residents of Kibbutz Be’eri," it added.

Also Read: Biden links India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor to Israel-Hamas war, says 'I'm convinced...'

Ahead of its ground offensive strike, Israeli troops and tanks launched an hour-long ground raid into northern Gaza overnight on Thursday. The IDF struck several militant targets to prepare before a widely expected ground invasion. The military strike against Hamas widened the humanitarian crisis of people living in Palestine. Recently, the UN warned that it's on the verge of running out of fuel in the Gaza Strip. The lack of resources forced the UN to curtail its relief efforts in the region.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!