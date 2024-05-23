Israel releases new footage of women being captured on October 7, Hamas says ‘video was manipulated’
Israel has released footage showing five female army conscripts in pyjamas being captured by Hamas gunmen during the October 7 raids. However, Hamas has disputed the authenticity of the video, asserting that it was "manipulated" and part of Israel's “promotion of fabricated narratives".