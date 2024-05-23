Israeli television broadcast previously unreleased footage showing five female army conscripts in pyjamas being captured by Hamas gunmen during the October 7 attack that initiated the Gaza war.

Israel has released footage showing five female army conscripts in pyjamas being captured by Hamas gunmen during the October 7 raids. However, Hamas has disputed the authenticity of the video, asserting that it was "manipulated" and part of Israel's "promotion of fabricated narratives".

Newswire Reuters reported that the families of the captives hoped that the footage would put more pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to a truce with Hamas and secure the release of the hostages.

Israeli government saw the release of the subtitled three-minute clip to both national and international media as a chance to bolster support.

Government spokesperson David Mencer said that these girls are still in the captivity of Hamas. “…Please don't look away. Watch the film. Support Israel in bringing our people home."

The visuals show that young women were being bound and bundled into a jeep. One of the conscripts, 19-year-old Naama Levy pleaded in English, “I have friends in Palestine."

"You are dogs! We will step on you, dogs!" one of the gunmen can be heard shooting back in Arabic. Another gunman allegedly said, "You're beautiful."

‘Video was manipulated’ Hamas on late Wednesday, according to Reuters, stated that the video was “manipulated" and the “authenticity can not be confirmed"; also, the “clip was part of Israel's promoting of fabricated narratives".

In an official statement, Hamas said, “The female soldiers were treated according to the ethics of our resistance, and no mistreatment of those soldiers in this unit was proven".

The Hostages Families Forum said that the footage was recovered from bodycams worn by gunmen who attacked the Nahal Oz base in southern Israel where the women served as surveillance spotters. The Forum represents relatives of the 124 people, still held by the militant group Hamas.

“Shots of slain Israeli soldiers were excluded, and publication was approved by the families of the five captives. The Israeli government must not waste another moment; it must return to the negotiating table today!," the Forum said, as quoted by Reuters.

Israel reported that 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 abducted in the October 7 attack led by Hamas.

Days later, Israel launched an offensive in Gaza, resulting in over 35,000 Palestinian deaths. The Israeli military has reported that 286 of its soldiers have been killed.

(With Reuters inputs)

